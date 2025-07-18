Japan finance minister aware of market concerns about fiscal health

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Friday he was aware of bond market concerns about the country's fiscal policy ahead, in the build-up to an upper house election where the minority government is poised for another setback.

Japanese government bonds plunged this week, sending yields on 30-year debt to an all-time high, after polls showed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition was in danger of losing its majority in the upper house vote on Sunday.

"I'm aware of bond market views that the recent market movements reflect various concerns about fiscal policy ahead," Kato said, speaking to reporters after the meeting of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies in South Africa.

"We'll carefully respond to those market voices, carry out appropriate debt management and work to improve fiscal health to maintain market confidence," Kato said.