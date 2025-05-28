Logo
Business

Japan proposes to buy US chip products in tariff talks, Asahi says
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa speaks to the press upon his arrival at Haneda Airport, a day after ministerial talks on tariffs, with U.S. President Donald Trump joining the negotiators, in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

28 May 2025 07:59AM
TOKYO :Japan has proposed purchasing billions of dollars worth of U.S. semiconductor products during ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States, the Asahi newspaper reported, citing an unidentified source.

The Japanese government plans to subsidize domestic companies that buy the U.S. chips from companies such as Nvidia, with potential imports reaching up to 1 trillion yen ($6.94 billion), aimed at reducing America's roughly 10 trillion yen trade deficit with Japan, the report said.

Japan's top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa intends to visit the United States around May 30 for a fourth round of trade talks.

($1 = 144.1700 yen)

Source: Reuters
