TOKYO: Japan's government is not planning any tax hike to finance its 10 trillion yen (US$65 billion) plan to support domestic semiconductor and artificial intelligence projects, industry minister Yoji Muto said on Tuesday (Nov 12).

Muto's remarks came a day after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba unveiled the aid to boost the country's technology sector but said the government will not issue deficit-covering bonds to fund the plan.