TOKYO :Japanese electric motor maker Nidec reported on Thursday 61.45 billion yen ($420.60 million) in preliminary first-quarter operating profit, up 2.3 per cent from the year-earlier period.

The result for the quarter ended June compared with an estimate of 60.18 billion yen in average profit from a survey of six analysts by LSEG.

The Kyoto-based firm stuck with its full-year operating profit forecast of 260 billion yen.

($1=146.2200 yen)