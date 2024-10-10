Japan's Seven & i, facing a US$47 billion Couche-Tard bid, to separate some assets

TOKYO: Japan's Seven & i Holdings will set up a holding company for its non-core assets to bring in outside investment and is planning to change its name, the retailer said on Thursday (Oct 10.)

The announcements mark an acceleration in its plans to boost corporate value and focus on its core convenience store business in part to resist a takeover bid by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT).

The operator of 7-Eleven stores - numbering over 80,000 worldwide - has been under pressure from investors to divest from its large portfolio of peripheral businesses.

The parent company's tentative new name is "7-Eleven Corp" to emphasise the focus on convenience stores and Seven & i said the change will be "addressed" at its annual shareholders' meeting in May 2025.

Despite sales of some non-core holdings, such as department store unit Sogo & Seibu last year, Seven & i's operations remain diverse.

The new company would contain a total of 31 subsidiaries, including the group's superstores business, general goods store Loft, baby goods store Akachan Honpo and the operating company of Denny's restaurants in Japan, Seven & i's presentation said.