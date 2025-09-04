Japan's SoftBank trims stake in India's Ola Electric to 15.7%

Japan's SoftBank Group has lowered its shareholding in Indian electric scooter maker Ola Electric to 15.68 per cent from 17.83 per cent, after selling a 2.15 per cent stake over two months, an exchange filing showed on Thursday.

SoftBank, Ola Electric’s second-largest shareholder after founder Bhavish Aggarwal, sold a total of 94.9 million shares in a series of transactions between July and September. It did not disclose the sale price.

The Indian company, which went public in August 2024, has seen a sharp pickup in trading volumes in recent sessions. The stock closed more than 10 per cent higher in two of the past four sessions.