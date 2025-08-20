JPMorgan and MUFG near $22 billion data center financing deal in Texas, FT reports

U.S. lender JPMorgan Chase and Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are in talks to underwrite a $22 billion loan for a data center in Texas, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The planned campus will be owned by Vantage Data Centers, a digital infrastructure company owned by Silver Lake and asset manager DigitalBridge, according to the report.

Silver Lake and DigitalBridge will commit to $3 billion in combined equity to help build the data center campus, the report said.

JPMorgan and MUFG did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.