JPMorgan and MUFG near $22 billion data center financing deal in Texas, FT reports
FILE PHOTO: JPMorgan Chase Bank is seen in New York City, U.S., March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo

20 Aug 2025 07:07PM (Updated: 20 Aug 2025 07:13PM)
U.S. lender JPMorgan Chase and Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are in talks to underwrite a $22 billion loan for a data center in Texas, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The planned campus will be owned by Vantage Data Centers, a digital infrastructure company owned by Silver Lake and asset manager DigitalBridge, according to the report.

Silver Lake and DigitalBridge will commit to $3 billion in combined equity to help build the data center campus, the report said.

JPMorgan and MUFG did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
