Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Meta, TikTok and X to join EU stress test for German election
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Meta, TikTok and X to join EU stress test for German election

Meta, TikTok and X to join EU stress test for German election

FILE PHOTO: Meta and TikTok logos are seen in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

24 Jan 2025 09:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : The European Commission will hold a stress test with large social media platforms next week to see whether they have done enough to counter disinformation in the run-up to next month's German election, an EU spokesperson said on Friday.

Microsoft, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google, Snap, Meta and X will participate in the test on Jan. 31, meant to see whether they have enough safeguards in place to mitigate risks on their platforms, as they are obliged to do under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

"The stress test is really going through potential scenarios where DSA comes into play and to check with platforms how they would react to these specific scenarios," spokesperson Thomas Regnier told a press briefing.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement