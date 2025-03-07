Logo
Business

Microsoft developing AI reasoning models to compete with OpenAI, The Information reports
Microsoft developing AI reasoning models to compete with OpenAI, The Information reports

A man looks at his phone as he passes by the Microsoft stand at the Mobile World Congress trade show, in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. REUTERS/Bruna Casas/File Photo

07 Mar 2025 10:12PM
Microsoft is developing in-house artificial-intelligence reasoning models to compete with OpenAI and may sell them to developers, The Information reported on Friday.

Source: Reuters
