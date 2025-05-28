Nokia, blackned to develop next-gen tactical networks for German army

Finland's Nokia and defence technology firm blackned, majority-owned by Rheinmetall, will jointly develop next-generation tactical networks for the German armed forces, the companies said on Wednesday.

The new mobile communication systems will be specifically "tailored" for Germany's defence requirements, Nokia said, with potential for adaptation to other countries' defense needs.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Nokia and blackned will bring together their 5G technology and software expertise to create tactical networks for battlefield operations, integrated with Rheinmetall's Battlesuite digital platform.

Tactical networks allow military personnel to share information, coordinate operations, and maintain situational awareness in the field, even in challenging environments where regular communication infrastructure is not available.

The deal comes as the Finnish maker of telecoms gear, which also provides secure defense communications networks, seeks to benefit from growing military spending across Europe.