Nvidia to supply chips to Reliance, other Indian companies in AI push

MUMBAI: Nvidia will supply artificial intelligence processors to Indian companies such as Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, the chip giant said on Thursday (Oct 24), as it deepens partnerships to exploit a growing market.

The US company will supply its Blackwell AI processors for a one-gigawatt data centre Reliance is building in the western state of Gujarat, Chief Executive Jensen Huang and Ambani told an AI summit in the business capital of Mumbai.

Nvidia said it also plans to supply tens of thousands of its Hopper AI chips to build large-scale data centres, in an expansion led by firms such as data centre provider Yotta Data Services and Tata Communications.

"In the future, India is going to be the country that will export AI," Huang said, by contrast with its role in software exports.

"You have the fundamental ingredients - AI, data and AI infrastructure, and you have a large population of users."

From large companies to startups, businesses in India have focused on building AI models based on its array of languages to grow consumer appeal and drive activities such as customer service AI assistants and content translation.

With more than 1.4 billion people and low-cost internet access, the South Asian nation is also a key growth market for US technology giants.

Nvidia said Indian IT services firm Tech Mahindra is the first to use its new Hindi-language AI model to develop a custom AI model called Indus 2.0, focused on the language widely spoken nationwide, and its dozens of dialects.

Besides Tech Mahindra, Nvidia is partnering with IT giants such as Infosys, TCS and Wipro, to train about half a million developers to design and deploy AI agents using its software.

Reliance and Ola Electric were among the companies set to use Nvidia's "Omniverse" simulation technology, to test factory plans in a virtual world.