Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

oneworld Alliance considers Indian partner as market expands
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

oneworld Alliance considers Indian partner as market expands

oneworld Alliance considers Indian partner as market expands

FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Airbus A330-300 plane in Oneworld livery descends before landing at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

19 Sep 2025 05:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :The oneworld Alliance, an airline group with 15 members ranging from American Airlines to Qantas Airways, is considering an Indian airline partner as the market continues to grow, its chief executive said.

"India is a market that we collectively have interest in finding somebody," CEO Nat Pieper told Reuters on Thursday, following a gathering of aviation executives and analysts known as the Wings Club in New York. 

Piper said adding a new member is "always tricky" because it has to work not only for the group as a whole, but also for each of the 15 members.

Given that many of its members currently serve India, the alliance is also considering ways to leverage their joint presence in the country like with a loyalty deal or a joint lounge initiative, he added. 

"We have 10 members that actually serve in India and so it is a super important market, growing like crazy."

Hawaiian Airlines is expected to join the alliance in 2026. Alaska Air completed its acquisition of the airline in 2024.

(Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement