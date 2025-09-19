oneworld Alliance considers Indian partner as market expands

NEW YORK :The oneworld Alliance, an airline group with 15 members ranging from American Airlines to Qantas Airways, is considering an Indian airline partner as the market continues to grow, its chief executive said.

"India is a market that we collectively have interest in finding somebody," CEO Nat Pieper told Reuters on Thursday, following a gathering of aviation executives and analysts known as the Wings Club in New York.

Piper said adding a new member is "always tricky" because it has to work not only for the group as a whole, but also for each of the 15 members.

Given that many of its members currently serve India, the alliance is also considering ways to leverage their joint presence in the country like with a loyalty deal or a joint lounge initiative, he added.

"We have 10 members that actually serve in India and so it is a super important market, growing like crazy."

Hawaiian Airlines is expected to join the alliance in 2026. Alaska Air completed its acquisition of the airline in 2024.

(Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Editing by Sonali Paul)