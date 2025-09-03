Logo
OPEC+ to consider further oil output hike on Sunday, sources say
FILE PHOTO: A view of the logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) outside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

03 Sep 2025 05:36PM
LONDON/MOSCOW :OPEC+ will consider further raising oil production at a meeting on Sunday, two sources familiar with the discussions said, as the group seeks to regain market share.

Another boost would mean that OPEC+, which pumps about half of the world's oil, would be starting to unwind a second layer of output cuts of about 1.65 million barrels per day, or 1.6 per cent of world demand, more than a year ahead of schedule.

Eight OPEC+ countries are due to hold an online meeting to decide output for October on Sunday.

There is also a chance, some analysts and an OPEC+ source said, that OPEC+ could pause the increases for October.

A final decision has not been made, the OPEC+ source said.

OPEC headquarters and authorities in Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
