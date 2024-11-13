Logo
Business

OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman returns to ChatGPT maker
Business

OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman returns to ChatGPT maker

13 Nov 2024 04:43AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2024 05:45AM)
:OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman has returned to the artificial intelligence startup three months after taking a leave from his role as president, he said in a post on X on Tuesday.

An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed Brockman's return.

Brockman has been working with CEO Sam Altman on creating a new role for him to focus on significant technical challenges, Bloomberg News said, which first reported on the development.

He posted on X, "longest vacation of my life complete. back to building @OpenAI."

His return to OpenAI comes after a series of departures at the Microsoft-backed company, including its former Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati, co-founder John Schulman and co-founder Ilya Sutskever. Sutskever and Murati have now founded their own AI startups.

Altman also returned to the helm of OpenAI in November 2023, after a brief, tumultuous period following his ouster by the company's board, which had given scant explanation for firing him.

Source: Reuters

