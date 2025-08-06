OpenAI eyes $500 billion valuation in potential employee share sale, source says

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is in early talks for a potential secondary stock sale that would allow current and former employees to sell shares, valuing the company at around $500 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bloomberg was first to report the news.

The Microsoft-backed company aims to raise billions through the sale, with existing investors, including Thrive Capital, expressing interest in buying some of the employee shares, the source said.

Thrive Capital declined to comment on a Reuters request.

Separately, OpenAI is still in the process of raising $40 billion in a new funding round led by SoftBank Group at a $300 billion valuation to advance AI research, expand computational infrastructure and enhance its tools.