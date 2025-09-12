Logo
OpenAI, Nvidia set to announce UK data center investments, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

12 Sep 2025 08:35AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2025 09:21AM)
The CEOs of the ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Nvidia plan to pledge support for billions of dollars in UK data center investments when they head to the country next week at the same time as U.S. President Donald Trump, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The companies are teaming up with London-based data center business Nscale Global Holdings on the project, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Nvidia declined to comment. OpenAI, NScale Global, the White House and Downing Street did not respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular working hours.

The investment underscores rising demand for digital infrastructure, driven by artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia's chief Jensen Huang are among a group of U.S. tech executives expected to visit the country as part of the delegation, as per the report.

Several U.S.-based companies across a range of industries are also expected to announce tens of billions of dollars in UK investments during Trump's visit, Bloomberg News said.

Source: Reuters
