Palo Alto's $25 billion deal for CyberArk targets rising AI-driven threats

Palo Alto Networks will buy Israeli peer CyberArk Software for about $25 billion, in its biggest deal yet, as CEO Nikesh Arora seeks to build a comprehensive cybersecurity provider to tap into rising AI-driven demand.

Wednesday's cash-and-stock deal, one of the largest tech takeovers this year, underscores a consolidation in the cybersecurity industry as customers streamline vendors after facing breaches while relying on a patchwork of firms.

It follows Alphabet's $32 billion acquisition of Israeli startup Wiz in March, and will broaden Palo Alto's cybersecurity offerings by adding identity security tools, bolstering its appeal to large enterprise customers.

A surge in cyberattacks, including data breaches and ransomware, has driven demand for more comprehensive defenses. That has fueled interest in firms including CyberArk.

Earlier this month, Microsoft said hackers broke into its on-premises SharePoint servers, hitting more than 100 groups including U.S. agencies and fanning fears about identity protection.

"The rise of AI and the explosion of machine identities have made it clear that the future of security must be built on the vision that every identity requires the right level of privilege controls," Arora said in a statement.

CyberArk specializes in privileged access management, technology that helps organizations safeguard sensitive systems by limiting and monitoring access to critical accounts. Its customers include Carnival Corp, Panasonic and Aflac.

The Israeli company's investors will receive $45.00 in cash and 2.2005 shares of Palo Alto for each share they own.

That values CyberArk at $495 a share, representing a 29.2 per cent premium to Monday's close, the last session before reports of deal talks, according to Reuters calculations.

Palo Alto shares fell 8 per cent, while CyberArk slipped 2.2 per cent to around $424 after jumping 13.5 per cent on Tuesday.

INTEGRATION WORRIES

Analysts said the drop in Palo Alto shares reflected investor concerns about post-acquisition integration, given that it has usually targeted smaller deals of less than $1 billion.

"It's a bit of an unknown territory for Palo Alto," said Imtiaz Koujalgi, Roth Capital Partners' managing director of software research.

"Also, Palo Alto talks about integrating its acquisitions into its platform, but given the scale of CyberArk and installed base that could be a challenge."

Palo Alto has completed more than 14 acquisitions since 2019, including at least seven in the past two years, to bolster its cloud and AI security capabilities.

CyberArk reported revenue of about $1 billion for 2024, up 33 per cent year-over-year, but its loss increased by about $27 million to $93.5 million as expenses jumped.

The latest buyout could accelerate Palo Alto's AI security push, as it can tap its large sales force to drive adoption of CyberArk's tools, seen as vital for securing AI systems.

"It helps broaden the portfolio since Palo Alto does not have any offering in the 'identity' space," said Koujalgi, adding the deal could also provide a boost to the company's slowing next‑generation security business.

Global cybersecurity spending is set to grow 12.2 per cent in 2025, as rising AI-driven threats push companies to adopt stronger defenses, according to IDC.

Palo Alto said the buyout is expected to close in the second half of its fiscal year 2026 and would immediately add to its revenue growth and margin.

Analysts do not expect tough antitrust scrutiny for the deal, given the little overlap in the companies' services, but they said it could accelerate M&A in the sector.

One Israeli company seemed to rebuff that idea for now. Check Point Software Technologies said earlier in the day it was not looking to be bought out like some local rivals.