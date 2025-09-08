Philips says no new French probe opened over sleep device recall

France has not opened a new investigation into the recall of Philips' sleep apnea devices, a spokesperson for the company said on Monday in response to local media reports of a new criminal proceeding.

A 2021 recall affected about 15 million devices worldwide, including 350,000 in France, after concerns emerged that degrading polyurethane foam could cause health problems ranging from headaches and respiratory irritation to potential cancer risks.

"Ongoing proceedings launched in 2023 cover the alleged activities of Philips in the lead up to and during the 2021 recall," a spokesperson for the Dutch healthcare technology told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"The proceeding does not make allegations about the quality and safety of products currently marketed in France by Philips," the spokesperson added.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Last year, Philips agreed to pay $1.1 billion (937.5 million euros) to settle related litigation in the United States.

Paris prosecutors could not be immediately reached for comment.

Philips shares were down 1.3 per cent by 1249 GMT after they fell nearly 5 per cent following reports of a new French criminal probe.

(1 euro = $1.1733)