Prosus says quarterly profit rises 54%, plans $2 billion in asset sales

JOHANNESBURG :Dutch technology investor Prosus plans to raise $2 billion through asset sales in the near term, the company's CEO said on Wednesday as he announced a 54 per cent increase in quarterly earnings.

Amsterdam-headquartered Prosus, which is majority-owned by South Africa's Naspers and focused on food and lifestyle-ecommerce within its key markets of Latin America, India and Europe, has already raised $780 million from asset sales in the last four months to July.

In a shareholder letter covering the annual general meeting and sent to media, Chief Executive Fabricio Bloisi said asset sales to date showed "our commitment to disciplined capital allocation" and set $2 billion as a near-term target.

Bloisi also said the company's ecommerce adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (aEBITDA) rose 54 per cent to $237 million in the quarter ending June 30, at the top end of the group's guidance.

Revenue rose 15 per cent year-on-year to $1.7 billion, he said.