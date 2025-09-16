Robotics startup Figure valued at $39 billion in latest funding round

AI robotics company Figure said on Tuesday it had received over $1 billion in committed capital in its latest funding round that valued the firm at $39 billion post money.

The series C round was led by Parkway Venture Capital, and also saw participation from industry majors such as NVIDIA, Intel Capital, LG Technology Ventures, Salesforce, T-Mobile Ventures, and Qualcomm Ventures.

Venture capital firms have been pouring massive amounts into companies that leverage artificial intelligence, helping them stay private for longer.

U.S. startup funding is set to hit its second-highest total on record, up 75.6 per cent in the first half of 2025, driven by the ongoing AI surge, according to a report by Pitchbook.

Figure's new funding round also valued the autonomous robot developer sharply higher than the $2.6 billion last year, when it secured $675 million from investors such as Microsoft and Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.

Major tech companies such as Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Tesla, along with various startups, are racing to develop humanoid robots to tackle labor shortages and handle repetitive, hazardous tasks in logistics, manufacturing and household chores.

San Jose, California-based Figure will use the capital to scale humanoid robots into homes and commercial operations, build on its infrastructure to accelerate training and simulation, and double down on its data collection efforts.

"This milestone is critical to unlocking the next stage of growth for humanoid robots, scaling out our AI platform Helix and BotQ manufacturing," said Brett Adcock, founder and CEO of Figure.

Figure's funding round also saw investment from other big investors such as Brookfield Asset Management, Macquarie Capital, Align Ventures and Tamarack Global.