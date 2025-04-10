Shanghai's Lingang area to work with Stellantis for auto parts utilisation centre

BEIJING : The administration of Shanghai's Lingang area signed an agreement with Italian carmaker Stellantis on Wednesday to set up a car and auto parts sustainable utilisation centre, the administration announced on social media on Thursday.

The partnership will include the refurbishing of auto parts and electric vehicle batteries, as well as vehicle refitting. The two parties will also collaborate on auto imports and exports, the announcement showed.

Separately, the Lingang administration signed a deal with Italian chocolate brand Venchi to build a chocolate packaging and distribution centre for the Asia-Pacific region.