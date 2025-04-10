Logo
Shanghai's Lingang area to work with Stellantis for auto parts utilisation centre
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis sits on the company's building in Poissy, near Paris, France, February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

10 Apr 2025 01:57PM
BEIJING : The administration of Shanghai's Lingang area signed an agreement with Italian carmaker Stellantis on Wednesday to set up a car and auto parts sustainable utilisation centre, the administration announced on social media on Thursday.

The partnership will include the refurbishing of auto parts and electric vehicle batteries, as well as vehicle refitting. The two parties will also collaborate on auto imports and exports, the announcement showed.

Separately, the Lingang administration signed a deal with Italian chocolate brand Venchi to build a chocolate packaging and distribution centre for the Asia-Pacific region.

Source: Reuters
