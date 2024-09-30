South Korea Aug factory output rises the most in a year

SEOUL : South Korea's factory output in August beat market expectations and increased by the most in a year, government data showed on Monday.

The industrial output index rose 4.1 per cent over the month on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a dip of 3.9 per cent the previous month, according to Statistic Korea.

It was faster than a gain of 2.0 per cent tipped in a Reuters poll of economists and the biggest rise since August 2023.

The index rose 3.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis, compared with gains of 5.2 per cent the previous month and 1.9 per cent expected by economists.