SEOUL :South Korea's consumer prices rose 2.1 per cent in July from a year earlier, slightly slower than the rise of 2.2 per cent in June, government data showed on Tuesday.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.2 per cent, the fastest in four months, after no change in the previous month.

The numbers were roughly in line with median forecasts of 2.13 per cent and 0.22 per cent tipped in a Reuters poll of economists.