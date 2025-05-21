South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace revises capital increase plan

SEOUL :South Korea's largest defence firm Hanwha Aerospace said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday it is revising a previously announced capital increase plan.

The new plan is worth 2.9 trillion won ($2.09 billion), up from its previous plan of 2.3 trillion won, according to the filing.

A Hanwha Aerospace spokesperson said the change reflected a rise in the share price.

Hanwha Aerospace shares traded up 3.7 per cent at 845,000 won in after-hours trading on Wednesday, after closing the session up 4.3 per cent.

In April, the company said it would cut the size of a planned fundraising by a third to 2.3 trillion won to ensure the success of the financing, and after investor and regulatory pushback.

($1 = 1,386.5100 won)