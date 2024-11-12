Logo
Space startup Firefly valued at over $2 billion in latest funding round
FILE PHOTO: Firefly Aerospace's first Alpha rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, U.S. September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gene Blevins/File Photo

12 Nov 2024 10:23PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2024 10:27PM)
:Firefly Aerospace has raised $175 million in a late-stage funding round led by RPM Ventures, valuing the space startup at more than $2 billion, it said on Tuesday.

The startup is preparing for its first mission to the moon, dubbed Blue Ghost, as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Service initiative later this year.

Texas-based Firefly makes small and medium launch vehicles for commercial launches to the earth's orbit.

The Series D funding round included existing investors as well as new entities including GiantLeap Capital and Human Element.

Source: Reuters

