Space startup Firefly valued at over $2 billion in latest funding round

:Firefly Aerospace has raised $175 million in a late-stage funding round led by RPM Ventures, valuing the space startup at more than $2 billion, it said on Tuesday.

The startup is preparing for its first mission to the moon, dubbed Blue Ghost, as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Service initiative later this year.

Texas-based Firefly makes small and medium launch vehicles for commercial launches to the earth's orbit.

The Series D funding round included existing investors as well as new entities including GiantLeap Capital and Human Element.