Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SpaceX gets FAA approval to ramp up Starship launches from Texas
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

SpaceX gets FAA approval to ramp up Starship launches from Texas

SpaceX gets FAA approval to ramp up Starship launches from Texas

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its Super Heavy booster is launched on its eighth test at the company's Boca Chica launch pad in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., March 6, 2025. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

07 May 2025 01:31AM (Updated: 07 May 2025 01:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : SpaceX on Tuesday received key U.S. regulatory approval to increase the annual rate of Starship rocket launches from Texas and booster landings in various bodies of water, allowing Elon Musk's company to significantly expand development of its giant Mars rocket.

The Federal Aviation Administration, capping a years-long review, said SpaceX's proposal to increase the number of Texas Starship launches from five to 25 will not have a major impact on the surrounding environment, nor would associated booster landings or potential rocket explosions over the Gulf of Mexico and some international waters.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement