Logo
Logo

Business

Starlink back up after brief outage in US, Downdetector shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Starlink back up after brief outage in US, Downdetector shows

19 Aug 2025 02:25AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2025 02:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Elon Musk's Starlink was back up for users in the U.S. after a brief outage on Monday, according to tracking website Downdetector.com.

The outage eased to over 2,800 users reporting issues with the service as of 2:13 p.m. ET, from its peak of over 43,000 incidents, according to the website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from multiple sources.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Starlink parent, SpaceX, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement