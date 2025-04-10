Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

STMicroelectronics' supervisory board denies allegations of insider trading
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

STMicroelectronics' supervisory board denies allegations of insider trading

STMicroelectronics' supervisory board denies allegations of insider trading

FILE PHOTO: The logo of electronics and semiconductors manufacturer STMIcroelectronics is seen outside a company building in Montrouge, near Paris, France, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

10 Apr 2025 03:53PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2025 04:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STMicroelectronics' supervisory board on Thursday denied allegations of insider trading concerning two members of the chipmaker's managing board.

The statement came a day after Italy's economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti accused STMicro's management of having sold shares it held a day before reporting negative results.

"Stock sales done during company's blackout period were made by company's stock plan administrator, through an automatic procedure," STMicro said in the statement.

Giorgetti also said the Italian government opposes STMicro's CEO Jean-Marc Chery. The Italian and French governments own a combined 27.5 per cent share in STMicro through a holding company.

European chipmakers, including STMicro, are facing a downturn in their strongholds of automotive and industrial markets.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement