T-Mobile misses estimates for wireless subscriber additions; shares fall

T-Mobile reported on Thursday fewer new wireless subscribers than Wall Street expected for the first quarter, as rivals dial up promotions to stay ahead in a competitive market.

Shares in the Bellevue, Washington-based company fell over 5 per cent in extended trading.

Telecom operators in the U.S., who have been battling for a shrinking pool of new users, have boosted their plans with attractive trade-in deals and price guarantees to fend off competition.

Earlier this week, T-Mobile announced new plans along with a five-year price guarantee for customers as competition rises in the industry.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The company reported postpaid phone net additions of 495,000 in the quarter, compared to FactSet estimates of 506,400 additions.

T-Mobile reaffirmed its annual wireless subscriber forecast, expecting it to be between 5.5 million and 6 million.

It increased its 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) forecast to range between $33.2 billion and $33.7 billion, from its prior projection of $33.1 billion to $33.6 billion.

Analysts, on average, expect adjusted EBITDA of $33.4 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.