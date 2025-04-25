T-Mobile misses estimates for wireless subscriber additions; shares fall

T-Mobile reported on Thursday fewer new wireless subscribers than Wall Street expected for the first quarter, as rivals dial up promotions to stay ahead in a competitive market.
Shares in the Bellevue, Washington-based company fell over 5 per cent in extended trading.
Telecom operators in the U.S., who have been battling for a shrinking pool of new users, have boosted their plans with attractive trade-in deals and price guarantees to fend off competition.
Earlier this week, T-Mobile announced new plans along with a five-year price guarantee for customers as competition rises in the industry.
The company reported postpaid phone net additions of 495,000 in the quarter, compared to FactSet estimates of 506,400 additions.
T-Mobile reaffirmed its annual wireless subscriber forecast, expecting it to be between 5.5 million and 6 million.
It increased its 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) forecast to range between $33.2 billion and $33.7 billion, from its prior projection of $33.1 billion to $33.6 billion.
Analysts, on average, expect adjusted EBITDA of $33.4 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.