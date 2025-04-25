T-Mobile wireless subscriber growth misses estimates as competition heats up

T-Mobile added fewer wireless subscribers than Wall Street expected in the first quarter as rivals dialed up promotions in a saturating U.S. telecom market, leading to a more than 5 per cent drop in the telecom company's shares after hours.

The report, the last among major U.S. telecom carriers this earnings season, underscored growing competition in a market where operators are leaning on price locks and bundled offers to woo customers as U.S. tariffs cloud the economic outlook.

Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile added 495,000 monthly bill-paying customers in the first three months of 2025, more than AT&T's additions, while Verizon lost subscribers in the period after warning of a hit from "off-season promotions."

Still, the figure fell short of estimates of 506,400 additions, according to FactSet.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

To shield its market share, T-Mobile's prepaid unit earlier this week unveiled four new plans that provide a five-year price guarantee and monthly charges as low as $25 per line. The company has also planned to launch its satellite-to-cell service, powered by SpaceX's Starlink, in July.

A T-Mobile executive said on Thursday that the final pricing for the satellite service would be $10 a month, down from the $15 a month it had announced in February.

In the first quarter, T-Mobile's revenue fell 4.5 per cent to $20.86 billion, but came above expectations of $20.62 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

T-Mobile reaffirmed its annual wireless subscriber forecast, expecting it to be between 5.5 million and 6 million.

It also increased its 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) forecast to range between $33.2 billion and $33.7 billion, from its prior projection of $33.1 billion to $33.6 billion.

Analysts, on average, expect adjusted EBITDA of $33.4 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.