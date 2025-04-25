T-Mobile wireless subscriber growth misses estimates as competition heats up

T-Mobile added fewer wireless subscribers than Wall Street expected in the first quarter as rivals dialed up promotions in a saturating U.S. telecom market, leading to a more than 5 per cent drop in the telecom company's shares after hours.
The report, the last among major U.S. telecom carriers this earnings season, underscored growing competition in a market where operators are leaning on price locks and bundled offers to woo customers as U.S. tariffs cloud the economic outlook.
Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile added 495,000 monthly bill-paying customers in the first three months of 2025, more than AT&T's additions, while Verizon lost subscribers in the period after warning of a hit from "off-season promotions."
Still, the figure fell short of estimates of 506,400 additions, according to FactSet.
To shield its market share, T-Mobile's prepaid unit earlier this week unveiled four new plans that provide a five-year price guarantee and monthly charges as low as $25 per line. The company has also planned to launch its satellite-to-cell service, powered by SpaceX's Starlink, in July.
A T-Mobile executive said on Thursday that the final pricing for the satellite service would be $10 a month, down from the $15 a month it had announced in February.
In the first quarter, T-Mobile's revenue fell 4.5 per cent to $20.86 billion, but came above expectations of $20.62 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.
T-Mobile reaffirmed its annual wireless subscriber forecast, expecting it to be between 5.5 million and 6 million.
It also increased its 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) forecast to range between $33.2 billion and $33.7 billion, from its prior projection of $33.1 billion to $33.6 billion.
Analysts, on average, expect adjusted EBITDA of $33.4 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.