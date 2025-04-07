Taiwan stock exchange to unveil more market stabilisation steps if needed

TAIPEI : The Taiwan stock exchange will roll out more policies in coordination with the financial regulator to stabilise markets if there are irrational falls, exchange Chairman Sherman Lin said on Monday.

The stock exchange will maintain flexibility in stabilisation measures this week to handle volatility stemming from new U.S. import tariffs, Lin told reporters in Taipei.

Taiwan's top financial regulator on Sunday announced it would impose temporary curbs lasting all this week on short-selling of shares to help deal with potential market turmoil from the tariffs.

Lin said it would be hard for Taiwan to escape the market impact of the tariffs, but called on investors to have confidence in Taiwanese companies and the government.

Taiwan's stock market will reopen on Monday after being closed on Thursday and Friday last week for a holiday.