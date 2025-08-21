Telefonica renewed one Huawei 5G contract in Spain until 2030, report says

MADRID :Telefonica renewed a contract with Chinese manufacturer Huawei to supply equipment for its 5G mobile core network for retail customers in Spain until 2030, El Pais newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unnamed industry sources.

Telefonica renewed that contract in late 2024 and, in early 2025, it awarded to rival manufacturer Nokia a contract for 5G core for its service to companies and government institutions, El Pais said.

Telefonica's Chief Operating Officer Emilio Gayo told Reuters last month that the company was "reducing its exposure to Huawei" in Spain to comply with EU recommendations to telecom operators to phase out Huawei-made devices over concerns they pose a potential security risk.

A spokesperson for Telefonica said the company would not comment on individual contracts and Gayo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Huawei declined to comment.

Some European countries, including Germany, have passed outright bans on the use of Huawei gear, while Spain has not.