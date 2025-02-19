Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Temenos cuts 2028 targets to reflect Multifonds sale
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Temenos cuts 2028 targets to reflect Multifonds sale

19 Feb 2025 01:08AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2025 01:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Banking software company Temenos on Tuesday lowered its full year 2028 targets to reflect the $400 million sale of its fund administration software business Multifonds, announced earlier in February.

The Swiss-based company now expects annual recurring revenue (ARR) to reach at least $1.2 billion in its 2028 financial year.

Previously in November it had said it was targeting ARR of more than $1.3 billion for 2028, already postponed from a 2027 target.

Temenos also lowered its 2028 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) target to about $450 million, from $500 million previously, and lowered its free cash flow outlook to around $400 million from around $420 million.

On Tuesday the banking software firm also provided an outlook for its 2025 financial year.

Temenos said a closely watched measure of revenue would grow at least 12 per cent in 2025, as it reported 2024 full-year and fourth quarter earnings that were in line with preliminary results.

The Swiss-based company sees non-IFRS, constant currency ARR growth of at least 12 per cent in 2025 alongside subscription and SaaS (software as a service) growth of 5-7 per cent.

"Looking at our cost base, we benefited from the efficiency program launched in H2-24 and did not see a significant impact yet from the investments we made, in particular in Sales and Marketing and R&D," Temenos CFO Takis Spiliopoulos said in a statement.

Temenos had launched an "efficiency program" last year including reorganizations at management level after it had cut its outlook two quarters in a row.

The Geneva-based company had in January reported preliminary fourth quarter results and on Tuesday detailed that Cloud ARR made up 43 per cent of the quarter's total ARR.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement