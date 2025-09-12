Logo
Logo

Business

Tether plans to launch new US stablecoin, CEO says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Tether plans to launch new US stablecoin, CEO says

Tether plans to launch new US stablecoin, CEO says
FILE PHOTO: A representation of the cryptocurrency Tether is seen in this illustration picture taken September 8, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Tether plans to launch new US stablecoin, CEO says
FILE PHOTO: 26-year-old Bo Hines, who plans to run for a seat in the United States House of Representatives in North Carolina's 5th congressional district, speaks during a rally in Selma, North Carolina, U.S. April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Erin Siegal McIntyre/ File Photo
12 Sep 2025 11:19PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2025 12:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Crypto company Tether, the creator of the world's largest stablecoin, plans to launch a U.S.-based stablecoin designed for U.S. residents, called USAT, the company's CEO Paolo Ardoino said on Friday.

Former White House official Bo Hines will be the CEO of the new venture, which aims to be launched by the end of the year, Ardoino said at a press conference in New York.

The move is the latest sign of Tether, which is based in El Salvador, looking to bolster its presence in the U.S., where crypto companies have benefited from President Donald Trump's pro-crypto stance.

"We want people to know that Tether is here to participate in the U.S. economy in a huge way," said Hines, who was appointed as a strategic advisor to Tether in August.

"I think our expansion will be exorbitant over the course of the next 12 to 24 months," Hines said.

Tether's dollar-pegged cryptocurrency, known as USDT, is already available on U.S. crypto exchanges.

A press release described USAT as "designed to comply with the recently enacted GENIUS Act", referring to new U.S. rules governing stablecoins.

USDT still plans to comply with the GENIUS Act and remain a foreign stablecoin issuer, Ardoino said, adding that the law provides a way for foreign stablecoins to receive reciprocity.

Ardoino said USAT will be issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, which has a national trust bank charter with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. There was no for USAT to offer yield, he added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement