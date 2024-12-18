Thai central bank holds key rate steady at 2.25%

BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, as widely expected, after delivering a surprise cut at its previous meeting in October.

The Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee voted unanimously to keep the one-day repurchase rate at 2.25 per cent at its final meeting of 2024.

All but two of 30 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the key rate would be held steady this week. The two outliers had expected a 25 basis-point cut on Wednesday.

The median forecast in the poll was that rates would be cut by 25 basis points by mid 2025.