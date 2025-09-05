Thoma Bravo to sell school safety software provider Raptor Technologies, sources say

NEW YORK -Private equity firm Thoma Bravo plans to sell its school safety software provider Raptor Technologies, which could value the company at more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Thoma Bravo, with a portfolio of more than 70 software companies, has tapped investment bankers at JPMorgan to advise Raptor on the sale process, which is expected to launch later this year, said the people who requested anonymity to discuss the private talks.

Thoma Bravo, JPMorgan, and Raptor declined to comment.

Houston-based Raptor Technologies provides a suite of safety software solutions for K-12 schools that include crisis prevention, preparation for emergency response and recovery, and safe student movement management.

Raptor is used by 60,000 schools in 55 countries, according to its website.

The company has over $80 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and could fetch more than $2 billion in a sale, the sources said.

The deployment of incident prevention protocols and technology solutions by schools has come into focus in recent years as the number of school-based incidents, including school shootings, continues to rise.

Last year, 336 incidents were recorded in K-12 schools across the U.S., only 19 less than the all-time high of 351 in 2023, according to K-12 School Shooting Database.