Logo
Logo

Business

Tower Semiconductor forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates on steady chip demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Tower Semiconductor forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates on steady chip demand

Tower Semiconductor forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates on steady chip demand

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Israeli analog integrated circuits developer, Tower Semiconductor is seen at their offices in Migdal HaEmek, northern Israel, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

04 Aug 2025 10:01PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Israeli contract chipmaker Tower Semiconductor forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Monday, driven by steady demand for its chips used in the automotive and industrial markets.

The company's U.S.-listed shares were up 5 per cent in early trading.

Tower Semiconductor has also seen higher demand for its advanced chip technologies used in optical fiber communications from companies building data centers and AI infrastructure.

These chips help move large amounts of data quickly and efficiently, making them essential components in the modern data centers and networks powering today's digital world.

The company specializes in manufacturing analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and optical communications.

"The momentum we have gained in our RF infrastructure business, driven by data centers and AI expansions, is particularly noteworthy, with customer forecasts continuing to increase," CEO Russell Ellwanger said.

Tower Semiconductor forecast third-quarter revenue of $395 million, plus or minus 5 per cent, while analysts expect revenue of $392.5 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.It reported 6 per cent growth in revenue to $372.1 million in the second quarter, compared with an expectation of $371.6 million.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement