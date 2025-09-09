Logo
Business

Toyota to consolidate Lexus production sites in US, Nikkei says
Business

Toyota to consolidate Lexus production sites in US, Nikkei says

Toyota to consolidate Lexus production sites in US, Nikkei says

Toyota logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

09 Sep 2025 05:43PM
TOKYO :Toyota Motor will consolidate production of its luxury Lexus brand cars in the United States into a single location from two in the face of high tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

The report said the move is aimed at strengthening U.S. production of petrol-electric hybrid vehicles while shifting some production of high-end Lexus cars to Japan.

Toyota currently makes Lexus ES sedans at a plant in the state of Kentucky and Lexus TX sport utility vehicles at a site in Indiana.

After the consolidation, Toyota will end production of Lexus cars at the Kentucky plant, according to Nikkei.

A Toyota spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Source: Reuters
