Trump Media and Technology seeks SEC approval for five new ETFs

Trump Media and Technology Group announced the filing for five new exchange-traded funds with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

These filings, made on behalf of Trump Media by Yorkville America Equities, add to the requisitions earlier in the year for ETFs that track digital assets such as bitcoin and ethereum.

The ETFs will be America First themed, the company said, adding that all the ETFs under the brand will be collectively known as the "Truth Social Funds."

The five thematic ETFs include the Truth Social American Icons ETF, American Security & Defense ETF, American Next Frontiers ETF, American Energy Security ETF and American Red State REITs ETF.

The ETFs are expected to launch later in the year, and shares will be listed on NYSE Arca. The announcement did not disclose the proposed fees.

Yorkville America Equities will serve as the sponsor and registered investment adviser to the ETFs.