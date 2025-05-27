Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Trump Media to raise $3 billion to spend on cryptocurrencies, FT reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Trump Media to raise $3 billion to spend on cryptocurrencies, FT reports

Trump Media to raise $3 billion to spend on cryptocurrencies, FT reports

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

27 May 2025 12:12AM (Updated: 27 May 2025 12:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm, Trump Media & Technology Group, plans to raise about $3 billion to spend on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company that runs the Truth Social streaming and social media platform aims to raise $2 billion in fresh equity and $1 billion more through a convertible bond, the report said.

The terms, timing and size of the company's capital raise could still change, the FT report said.

Trump Media Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement