Trump's World Liberty Financial tokens begin trading

NEW YORK :Some of the digital tokens backing the Trump family's cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, began trading on Monday, the cryptocurrency company said.

In July, investors in the tokens voted to make them tradeable, paving the way for their sale and purchase - and potentially boosting the value of the president's holdings of them.

The World Liberty tokens, known as $WLFI, were sold to investors after the Trump family and their business partners launched the venture - a "decentralized finance" platform that has also issued a stablecoin - last year.