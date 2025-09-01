Logo
Trump's World Liberty Financial tokens begin trading
FILE PHOTO: Zach Witkoff, Co-Founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump pose before they ring the opening bell to celebrate the closing of ALT5’s $1.5 billion offering and adoption of its $WLFI Treasury Strategy at the Nasdaq Market, in New York City, U.S., August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

01 Sep 2025 08:42PM
NEW YORK :Some of the digital tokens backing the Trump family's cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, began trading on Monday, the cryptocurrency company said.

In July, investors in the tokens voted to make them tradeable, paving the way for their sale and purchase - and potentially boosting the value of the president's holdings of them.

The World Liberty tokens, known as $WLFI, were sold to investors after the Trump family and their business partners launched the venture - a "decentralized finance" platform that has also issued a stablecoin - last year.

Source: Reuters
