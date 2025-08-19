Turkey aims to hold 5G frequency tender in October, minister says

ISTANBUL :Turkey plans to launch a long-awaited 5G frequency tender in October with initial service expected to be available in 2026, its transport and infrastructure minister said on Tuesday.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Turkey had consulted with its three major telecom operators and studied global 5G models, particularly in Europe.

All three operators - government-controlled Turkcell and Turk Telekom along with Vodafone's Turkish unit - are expected to take part in the tender.

"We aim to publish the tender specifications this month and hold the tender in October," he said in a ministry statement. "Our goal is to expand 5G across the entire country within a few years after the initial signal is received in 2026."

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Uraloglu had previously said he hoped to hold the tender in August.

According to a presidential decree published on Turkey's official gazette on Saturday, the tender will include 11 frequency packages across the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands, with individual package values ranging from $50 million to $425 million.

The decree set the minimum price for the available frequency packages at $2.13 billion.

The tender will also see the government roll over existing mobile network licenses, which are currently set to expire in 2029. Operators will be required to pay 5 per cent of their yearly revenues to roll over the licenses.