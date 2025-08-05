US agency approves OpenAI, Google, Anthropic for federal AI vendor list

WASHINGTON :The U.S. government's central purchasing arm on Tuesday added OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude to a list of approved artificial intelligence vendors to speed use by government agencies.

The move by the General Services Administration, allows the federal government advance adoption of AI tools by making them available for government agencies through a platform with contract terms in place. GSA said approved AI providers "are committed to responsible use and compliance with federal standards."