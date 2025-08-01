Logo
US Army pools contracts into up to $10 billion Palantir deal
FILE PHOTO: Palantir logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

01 Aug 2025 05:56AM
The U.S. Army on Thursday said it was consolidating dozens of contracts into a single enterprise deal with Palantir, giving it volume-based discounts and the option to purchase up to $10 billion from the software provider over 10 years.

The deal does not commit the Army to any new purchases, it said in a press release.

The Army said the goal of this consolidation was to shorten procurement timelines and remove contract-related fees so it can deploy data integration and artificial intelligence tools faster.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters
