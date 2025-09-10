US dollar slightly lower against yen, euro, after producer price data

NEW YORK : The U.S. dollar was marginally down against the yen and euro on Wednesday after data showed producer prices unexpectedly fell in August, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates later this month.

The dollar was slightly down against the yen at 147.37 following the data, while the euro turned marginally higher at $1.1714. Before the data, the U.S. currency was trading moderately up on the day against both currencies.

A Labor Department report showed the Producer Price Index for final demand fell 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis, after a downwardly revised 0.7 per cent jump in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.3 per cent after a previously reported 0.9 per cent surge in July.

But the PPI advanced 2.6 per cent on an annual basis in August, compared with a 3.3 per cent gain expected by economists polled by Reuters.

"The August PPI report paints a much less scary picture of prices of goods 'in the pipeline' than the July report," Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics wrote in emailed comments after the data.

"Core goods prices did rise, but by a lot less than expected. The entire report shows a lower rate of increase in the prices of goods at the factory gate for August than for July."

Following the data, fed funds futures are pricing in a 90 per cent chance of a standard 25-basis-point cut this month and a 10 per cent chance of 50-bp rate decline, according to the CME's FedWatch. That was at 93 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, late on Tuesday.

Currency

bid

prices at

10

September

​ 01:10

p.m. GMT

Descripti RIC Last U.S. Pct YTD Pct High Low

on Close Change Bid Bid

Previous

Session

Dollar 97.766 97.803 -0.02 per cent -9.88 per cent 97.934 97.6

index 27

Euro/Doll 1.1703 1.1709 -0.03 per cent 13.06 per cent $1.1728 $1.1

ar 683

Dollar/Ye 147.42 147.41 0.01 per cent -6.31 per cent 147.62 147.

n 27

Euro/Yen 172.56​ 172.59 -0.02 per cent 5.72 per cent 172.74 172.

39

Dollar/Sw 0.7975 0.7976 -0.02 per cent -12.13 per cent 0.7992 0.79

iss 62

Sterling/ 1.3533 1.3526 0.06 per cent 8.21 per cent $1.3567 $1.3

Dollar 514​

Dollar/Ca 1.3855 1.3841 0.11 per cent -3.64 per cent 1.3864 1.38

nadian 39

Aussie/Do 0.661 0.6586 0.38 per cent 6.84 per cent $0.6626 $0.6

llar 58

Euro/Swis 0.9332 0.9337 -0.05 per cent -0.65 per cent 0.9345 0.93

s 26

Euro/Ster 0.8647 0.8651 -0.05 per cent 4.5 per cent 0.866 0.86

ling 41

NZ 0.5943 0.5925 0.35 per cent 6.26 per cent $0.5958 0.59

Dollar/Do 22

llar

Dollar/No 9.9209​ 9.98 -0.59 per cent -12.71 per cent 9.9938 9.90

rway 59

Euro/Norw 11.6118 11.6852 -0.63 per cent -1.33 per cent 11.692 11.6

ay 05

Dollar/Sw 9.3537 9.3787 -0.27 per cent -15.1 per cent 9.3977 9.33

eden 47

Euro/Swed 10.9478 10.9818 -0.32 per cent -4.53 per cent 10.9895 10.9

en 34