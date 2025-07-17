Logo
US House clears procedural hurdle on cryptocurrency legislation
US House clears procedural hurdle on cryptocurrency legislation

A general view of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 8, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

17 Jul 2025 01:27AM
WASHINGTON :The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives cleared a key procedural hurdle Wednesday, setting the stage for likely passage of several cryptocurrency bills a day after President Donald Trump intervened to save the initiative.

The vote paves the way for House lawmakers to vote on passage of the several crypto bills, which would mark a huge victory for the digital assets sector. It came one day after conservative Republicans helped defeat a similar procedural measure amid a dispute over how to proceed with the bills.

Source: Reuters
