US House clears procedural hurdle on cryptocurrency legislation

WASHINGTON :The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives cleared a key procedural hurdle Wednesday, setting the stage for likely passage of several cryptocurrency bills a day after President Donald Trump intervened to save the initiative.

The vote paves the way for House lawmakers to vote on passage of the several crypto bills, which would mark a huge victory for the digital assets sector. It came one day after conservative Republicans helped defeat a similar procedural measure amid a dispute over how to proceed with the bills.