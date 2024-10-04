US retailers look to back-up shipping plans to prep for holidays as strike continues

Major retailers from Levi Strauss to Costco are preparing alternative shipping plans to ensure goods arrive in time for the peak holiday season as the US East Coast and Gulf Coast ports strike drags on.

Long lines of container ships queued up outside major US ports on Thursday as the biggest dockworker strike in nearly half a century entered its third day, preventing unloading and threatening shortages of everything from bananas to auto parts.

Retailers account for about half of all container shipping volume, with Walmart, IKEA, and Home Depot among those that heavily rely on the East Coast and Gulf Coast ports, according to eMarketer analyst Sky Canaves.

Denim maker Levi, which gets most of its products into the United States through the East Coast from Asia, said it had made alternate plans, such as shifting routes to the US West Coast, prioritizing certain ports and using air freight. As of November 2023, Levi had 1,172 company-operated stores in 37 countries, with 412 stores in the Americas.

Levi is not alone in this strategy. Costco had contingency plans in place including pre-shipping some products to get in holiday goods early and preparing to use different ports, it said last week.

Newell Brands, which makes cleaning equipment like Rubbermaid mops, garbage cans and buckets, contacted retailers like Walmart and Lowe's this week offering to step up production if necessary, said CEO Chris Peterson in an interview Wednesday. Atlanta-based Newell manufactures most Rubbermaid products domestically, while competitors may get held up at ports, Peterson said.

He said the retailers "will let us know if they need us to surge in and help." The manufacturer in the short-term could boost production of some goods by 50 per cent, Peterson said.

"We have safety stock built up," he said. In the medium and longer term, the company could increase capacity by about 20 per cent, he said.