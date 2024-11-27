Volkswagen to sell operations in China's Xinjiang

BEIJING: German car giant Volkswagen said on Wednesday (Nov 27) it would sell its operations in China's Xinjiang region, where Beijing has been accused of widespread human rights abuses including forced labour.

The firm will sell its factory in Xinjiang's capital Urumqi as well as a test track in Turpan to a Chinese company, a spokesperson said, citing "economic reasons" for the decision.

Volkswagen has lost ground in China - its most important market, where it makes around a third of its sales - with business in the country in 2023 growing modestly but at a slower rate than the previous year.

The German manufacturer has fallen behind domestic competitors in China, losing its title as the best-selling auto brand to BYD.

The move also comes as Volkswagen is seeking to push through a major cost-cutting drive, and is weighing up closing factories in Germany for the first time.

Rights campaigners have for years accused Beijing of a crackdown against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, including through forced labour and detention camps.

Beijing denies allegations of abuse and insists its actions in Xinjiang have helped to combat extremism and enhance development.

The northwestern region is home to several factories that supply multinational companies, including big-name Western brands.

Volkswagen has long come under scrutiny over its factory in the city of Urumqi, which opened in 2013 and in which it has a stake via its partner SAIC.