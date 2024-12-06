Logo
Business

WH Group get shareholders' nod to spin off, list Smithfield Foods in US
Business

FILE PHOTO: Workers sort cuts of fresh pork in a processing plant of pork producer WH Group in Zhengzhou, Henan province China, November 24, 2017. Picture taken November 24, 2017 through glass. REUTERS/Dominique Patton/File Photo

06 Dec 2024 07:49PM
Hong Kong-based WH Group, the world's largest pork producer, said on Friday that its shareholders had approved spinning off Smithfield Foods into a listed company in the United States.

WH Group said 99.4 per cent of its shareholders voted in favour of spinning off Smithfield Foods, which the company had proposed last month.

At that time, WH Group had also said Smithfield Foods's underlying pre-money valuation would be at least equal to its net asset value, which was about $5.38 billion as of the end of September.

WH Group submitted its application for the spin off in July, with plans to list Smithfield Foods on either the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq.

It did not give further details on Friday.

Source: Reuters

