Wipro shares rise as Indian IT firm's quarterly results top estimates

India's Wipro rose as much as 4 per cent in early trade on Friday after the country's fourth-largest IT firm reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, driven by improved client spending in segments of its Americas business.

At least six brokerages upgraded Wipro's stock after the company posted a 0.8 per cent rise in first-quarter revenue and an 11 per cent jump in net profit, both topping analysts' average estimates, according to LSEG data.

Data also showed that at least 10 brokerages raised their price targets on the stock, which was the top gainer on the Nifty IT index early on Friday.

India's fourth-largest IT company said it expects revenue for the September quarter to be in the range of $2.56 billion and $2.61 billion, ranging between a drop of 1 per cent and a rise of 1 per cent, in line with what analysts were expecting.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said strong large deal wins at Wipro "bode well" for growth in the second half of the fiscal year, while those at Investec said deal wins were the "big highlight of the quarter".

Wipro's deal wins rose to $5 billion in the quarter, up from $3.3 billion a year earlier.

Its quarterly performance stands in contrast to rivals Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech, which reported weaker revenue for the same period.

TCS and Infosys shares were up 0.1 per cent, while HCLTech shares were down 0.8 per cent on Friday.